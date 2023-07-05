Photo Release

July 5, 2023 How supportive is the Supreme Court on the creation of new courts?: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa asks Court Administrator Raul Villanueva during the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights how open is the Supreme Court (SC) to proposals creating new courts in the country. Dela Rosa said he wanted to know whether the SC is supportive of measures for the creation of new courts, or if it thinks it is not a priority at this time. "We all want enough courts to handle cases because justice delayed is justice denied. We all want a speedy resolution of all cases. I hope the Supreme Court will support these bills creating new courts," Dela Rosa said Wednesday, July 05, 2023. In response, Villanueva told the committee that the SC is very open to creating new courts and that there has been no instance in which it has objected to such proposals. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)