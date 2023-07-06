Photo Release

July 6, 2023 Jinggoy seeks reintegration to PH workforce of rehabilitated drug users: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, a staunch labor advocate, files a counterpart bill in the Senate that will ensure gainful employment for reformed drug users and provide incentives to companies that hire them. Estrada, in his Senate Bill No. 2276, proposed to mandate the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to institutionalize technical-vocational education and training (TVET) and livelihood programs designed specifically for drug dependents who have undergone rehabilitation. He also recommended the grant of incentives to establishments that will employ rehabilitated drug dependents who are graduates of the said TESDA programs. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)