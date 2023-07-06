Photo Release

July 6, 2023 Angara holds hearing on government industrialization and employment generation initiatives: Sen. Sonny Angara (right) greets William Dar, former agriculture secretary and senior adviser for Kapatid Angat Lahat Agri Program (KALAP) of Go Negosyo during the Committee on Finance inquiry on the Government’s Industrialization and Employment Generation Initiatives Thursday, July 6, 2023. As of March 2023, Dar said Philippine Statistics Authority data showed that the agriculture sector was the second highest rank in terms of employment share at 23.5 percent. He said they welcome the legislation as it holds great potential for Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), especially those involved in producing local products. Dar said the legislation also provide a competitive advantage for Philippine made products and services which would enable the country to effectively compete in the global market. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)