Photo Release

July 6, 2023 Senate tackles proposed VAT on digital transactions: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Ways and Means hearing on various measures seeking to impose value-added tax (VAT) on digital transactions Thursday, July 6, 2023. Gatchalian pointed out that imposing VAT on digital revenues will help shore up the country’s national revenues, which fell as a result of the government’s multiple-pronged programs to stave off the COVID-19 crisis’ worst consequences. “We all know that we are still reeling from the pandemic, as well as high inflation in the past few years. The committee is in unison with the national government in its quest of increasing revenue take to help support priority programs of the government,” the Committee on Ways and Means chairperson said. Furthermore, Gatchalian stressed that the measures will help provide a fair playing field between physical transactions and online transactions. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB).