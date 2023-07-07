Photo Release



SP Zubiri on the signing into law of New Agrarian Emancipation Act: Nilagdaan na po ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” Marcos Jr. ang batas sa Condonation on Interests on Amortization of Loans of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries na naglalayong mabawasan ang pasanin ng ating mga magsasaka sa pagbabayad ng lupa na ipinagkaloob sa kanila sa ilalim ng Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

Kasama po natin sa Ceremonial Signing sina (from L-R) : Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Jr.

(Office of the Senate President)