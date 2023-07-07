Photo Release

July 7, 2023 Jinggoy pushes grant of free master’s degree for gov’t employees: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has put forward a proposal to grant free tuition to government employees pursuing a master's degree in state universities and colleges (SUCs). “Government workers play a crucial role in the country's human resources, and it is essential to offer them educational advancement opportunities to improve their skills. By enhancing the professionalization of civil servants, the efficient delivery of public services can be further improved, benefiting the people,” Estrada said in his filed Senate Bill No. 2277 or the proposed “Government Employees Free MA Tuition in SUCs Act.”