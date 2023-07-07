Photo Release



Robin Visits Tattooist Apo Whang-Od: Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla on Friday visited famous Filipino tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od in Kalinga.

“Isang karangalan po ang bisitahin at makasama kayo. Tutuparin po natin ang inyong mga kahilingan sa Buscalan (It is an honor to visit and be with you. We will address your wishes for Buscalan),” Padilla told her.

He added Apo Whang-Od also showed him the beauty of Kalinga during his visit.

Whang-od Oggay is considered the last and oldest mambabatok (traditional Kalinga tattooist). She is part of the Butbut people of the Kalinga ethnic group.