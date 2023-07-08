Photo Release



Villar lauds PBBM signing of law freeing 600K farmers from debt: Sen. Cynthia Villar has welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signing into law of a bill condoning loans of farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

On Friday, the President signed Republic Act No.11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones all principal and interests of loans of 610,054 ARBs arising from the award of agricultural lands under the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.