July 9, 2023 Jinggoy moves for the creation of PH film preservation facility, body: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada stresses the need for the enactment of his Senate Bill No. 1033, which proposes the establishment of the National Film Archive of the Philippines. Estrada expressed hope that his bill will gain momentum during the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress. “Two decades have passed since the enactment of Republic Act No. 9167, the law that directs the FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) to establish a film archive, but the permanent facility for film preservation with sufficient storage space and proper equipment has yet to materialize,” Estrada, who was the first to file a bill in the upper chamber for the creation of the NFAP, said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa )