Photo Release



Coops helps curb poverty: Senator Cynthia Villar is the keynote speaker during the opening of the 11th Annual General Assembly and 2023 Educational Forum of the Philippine Federation of Credit Cooperatives at Marriott Hotel in Clark Mabalacat, Pampanga on July 6. The senator has always been supportive and recognized the importance of cooperatives because she believes that cooperatives are government and private sector's partners in curbing poverty especially in the countryside.

Coops katuwang sa pagpigil ng kahirapan: Si Senator Cynthia Villar ang pangunahing tagapagsalita sa pagbubukas ng 11th Annual General Assembly at 2023 Educational Forum ng Philippine Federation of Credit Cooperatives na ginanap sa Marriott Hotel sa Clark Mabalacat, Pampanga nitong Hulyo 6. Ang senadora ay palaging sumusuporta at kinikilala ang kahalagahan ng kooperatiba dahil naniniwala siya na ang mga kooperatiba ay katuwang ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor sa pagpigil ng kahirapan lalo na sa kanayunan.