Photo Release

July 10, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian denounced an accredited service provider of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) for employing foreign fugitives, referring to Xinchuang Network Technology in Las Piñas which was recently closed down by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). At least 7 foreign fugitives, composed of 4 Chinese and 3 Taiwanese, were found to be working in the facility. 30 May 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN