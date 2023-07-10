Photo Release

July 10, 2023 Discussing 'overdue' FOI Bill: Sen. Robin Padilla, chairperson of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, July 10, 2023 on several measures including Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1101, 1006, 933 and 100 or the Freedom of Information (FOI); SBNs 1645 and 881 or the Print or Online Versions of the Publication of Laws; SBNs 859, 834, 680 and 275 or the Language Accessibility of Public Information and Disasters; SBN 1856 or the Digital Identification; SBNs 850, 734 and 1502 or the Media Regulation/Protection; SBN 1289 or the Online and Social Media Membership Accountability and SBNs 1521, 1409, 1352, 1287, 1033, 1032, 867, 710, 633, 325, 36, 28, 2250, 1676, 1656 and 1655 or the Film Industry Related. Padilla said that the FOI bill was passed in the Senate on third and final reading during the 16th Congress but was not enacted into law for the last three decades. Padilla underscored the importance of the FOI bill such as the issue on the “right to reply” and the importance of transparency and accountability, among others. Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 2, known as the Freedom of Information (FOI) program in July 2016. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)