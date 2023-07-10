Photo Release

July 10, 2023 Accountability on online, social media: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo expresses his full support for Senate Bill No. 1289 or the Online and Social Media Membership Accountability Act as it proposes simple and significant safeguards. During Monday’s public hearing July 10, 2023 of the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, Tulfo said the proposed measure will deter those who are hiding on fake social media accounts and impose accountability. “I believe there is a need to be accountable for online and social media activities. As we all know, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, providing us with countless opportunities for connection, information sharing and collaboration. It has brought people together, transcending borders and facilitating the exchanging of ideas like never before,” Tulfo said. “Unfortunately, the very same platform that connected us has become a breeding ground for cyber bullying, harassment, other form of online abuse, instances of scam, libel, illicit drug trades, prostitution and dissemination of fake news,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)