Photo Release



Villar tells graduates to be resilient: To achieve their goals and success in life, Senator Cynthia Villar advises graduates of the University of Antique to be resilient like bamboo. She reminds them to be strong in facing all life's challenges. The senator was the Guest Speaker during the university's 71st Commencement Exercises with the theme "BAMbUhAy! (Bago, Angat, at Makabuluhang bUhAy!).

Upang makamit ang kanilang mga adhikain at tagumpay sa buhay, tinagubilinan ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang graduates ng University of Antique na maging matatag gaya ng kawayan. Pinaalalahanan niya ang mga ito na maging matapang sa pagharsp sa mga hamon ng buhay. Guest Speaker ang senador sa 71st Commencement Exercises ng unibersidad na may temang, "BAMbUhAy! (Bago, Angat, at Makabuluhang bUhAy!).