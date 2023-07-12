Photo Release

July 12, 2023 Jinggoy presses for full interoperability of gov’t systems and digital payments: Following the introduction of a hassle-free application program for the certification of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls for the enactment of measures that will establish full interoperability of all government systems and services to reduce red tape and expedite the digital transformation of the country. Estrada has been advocating for the establishment of an E-Government Master Plan (Senate Bill No. 455) and the institutionalization of a national policy on the adoption of digital payments for government disbursements and collections (Senate Bill No. 803). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)