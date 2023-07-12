Photo Release

July 12, 2023 Revisiting the franchise tax of NGCP: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the Committee on Energy hearing on the Department of Energy’s long-term plans to solve power supply shortages in the country Wednesday, July 12, 2023. During the hearing, Tulfo called for a review of the franchise tax of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) amid delays in the completion of 37 transmission projects. He pointed out that the NGCP projects had been delayed by 820 days or 2 years and 3 months. Adding insult to the injury, Tulfo said the NGCP has been passing its franchise tax to the consumers since 2011. “Perhaps it’s time for ERC to revisit its Resolution No. 7, series of 2011. And since we’re at it, maybe it’s about time to revisit the franchise tax of NGCP and impose a regular income tax on them instead,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)