July 12, 2023 'Unacceptable': Sen. Grace Poe laments on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 the reported subsidization of electric cooperatives by local government units (LGUs) during the resumption of the Committee on Energy's inquiry into the recurring power outages in the country. Poe noted that electric cooperatives are granted government preference and incentives so they could deliver their services to rural communities. "It's unacceptable that the LGUs are the ones subsidizing [the cooperatives] so they can fulfill their electrification," Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, said in Filipino. In the same hearing, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib said their constituents continue to suffer from frequent brownouts and high electricity rates despite the "millions of pesos" their LGU has given the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)