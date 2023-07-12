Photo Release

July 12, 2023 Go wants NORDECO to address brownouts in Davao: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go asks the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NORDECO) to immediately solve the power interruption problems in its service areas, noting that providing quality service to consumers should be its priority. During the Committee on Energy hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Go noted that NORDECO gave its commitment that it would be able to resolve the brownouts that have plagued various areas in Davao by June 30, 2023. “We are interested to know if you have already fulfilled your promise to address the brownouts,” Go asked. In response, NORDECO Institutional Service Manager Marilou Impuesto admitted to the committee that efforts, including the connection between Pantukan and Samal, are still ongoing and they expect to complete it within the year. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)