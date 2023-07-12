Photo Release

July 12, 2023 Status of Mindoro transmission project: Sen. Win Gatchalian follows up on the transmission project of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) that aims to connect the island of Mindoro to the main grid via underwater electric cables and increase the supply of energy to the region. During the public hearing of the Committee on Energy Wednesday, July 12, 2023 investigating the ongoing power crisis in the country, the Energy Regulatory Commission assured Gatchalian that they already gave their approval to NGCP’s proposal to connect Mindoro to the Pinamucan 230-kilovolt substation in Batangas province as early as last year. "That's good to hear that we have approvals already. It's been a long dream of the people of Mindoro to connect [to the mainland power grid]," Gatchalian said. The NGCP also updated the committee on their "abbreviated timeline" and that they are looking to complete the project in 2027. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)