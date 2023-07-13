Photo Release

July 13, 2023 Jinggoy wants Baclaran Church declared as a heritage site and tourist destination: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill seeking to have the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, also known as the Redemptorist Church, and its surroundings declared a heritage site and tourist destination. “This declaration aims to institutionalize a policy that will preserve its historical and sociocultural importance, ensuring the accessibility, convenience, and security of its numerous visitors through the construction, installation, and maintenance of appropriate facilities and infrastructure in the area,” Estrada said in his filed Senate Bill No. 2278. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)