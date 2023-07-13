Photo Release

July 13, 2023 Learning from Israel on medical cannabis: Sen. Robinhood Padilla reiterates the patients' right to choose the right medicine for their illness. Padilla said it is the obligation of legislators to give sick persons the freedom to choose the treatment method they deem appropriate, in accordance with their doctors' prescription. During the third hearing of the Health and Demography Subcommittee on compassionate access to medical cannabis Thursday, July 13, 2023, the panel discussed the medicalization of cannabis, popularly known as marijuana, in Israel, one of the countries with the best and clearest laws and regulations on medical cannabis. Padilla, along with his technical staff, visited Israel last May to study its process on the medicalization of cannabis. “Today, I will ask for your open mind to give comments and opinions, especially on the possibility of having medicalization of cannabis like in Israel,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)