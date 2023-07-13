Photo Release

July 13, 2023 For medical use only: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito says he is interested in hearing the guidelines of the different government agencies on the use of cannabis as an alternative medical treatment during the public hearing conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography Thursday, July 13, 2023. “I would like to reiterate that we are for medical use and compassionate use and not for recreational use. If this will help or lessen the illness or sickness….as I related my story previously, I have an epileptic relative and every time he was given cannabis, he did not have a seizure. If this could help cancer patients or those with neurological disorders,” Ejercito said. He said there should be safety nets and safeguards in place so cannabis will not be used other than medical treatment. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)