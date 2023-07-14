Photo Release

July 14, 2023 Jinggoy introduces anti-discriminatory law for IPs: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a measure making unlawful the discrimination in the hiring and firing of indigenous people. Aside from ensuring equal employment opportunities to members of indigenous cultural communities, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor Employment and Human Resource Development said his proposed legislation is also aimed at addressing poverty and inequalities being experienced by indigenous groups. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)