Photo Release

July 14, 2023 Pasay City: A shareholder agreement of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) that prevents majority shareholders from convening and making emergency decisions unless minority members are present could be violative of the Constitution, said Senator Win Gatchalian, emphasizing a constitutional provision limiting foreign stake in public utilities to 40% is meant to safeguard Filipino interests. 14 Jul 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN