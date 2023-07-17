Photo Release



Revilla visits Filipino community in Osaka, Japan: SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. shares meaningful conversations with OFWs in Japan during his recent visit in Osaka where he met members of the Filipino community and was warmly received by our kababayans there.

Revilla, who has been a long-time public servant that continues to receive the trust of the people, checked the situation of our OFWs, as he shared the government's continuing programs for the country's modern day heroes and their families.