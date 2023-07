Photo Release

July 17, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian called out the Bureau of Investigation (BI) for its failure to prevent the entry of foreign fugitives into the country, who engage in various criminal activities such as human trafficking and various online scams by using Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) as a front. 11 Jul. 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN.