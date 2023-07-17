Photo Release

July 17, 2023 VIllar kicks off 16th Ms. Waterlily Festival: Two years after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Senator Cynthia A. Villar kicked off the now 16th Ms. Waterlily Pre-pageant and presented the candidates for the search who came from the 20 barangays in Las Pinas City. Matapos ang dalawang taong pagkakahinto dahil sa Covid-19 pandemic, muling sinimulan ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang ngayo'y 16th Ms. Waterlily Pre-pageant at iprinisinta ang mga kandidato na nagmula sa 20 barangay sa Las Piñas City.