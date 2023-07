Photo Release

July 18, 2023 Zubiri welcomes signing of Maharlika Investment Fund Law: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri faces Senate reporters in a press conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Zubiri said the signing into law of the Maharlika Investment Fund bill will help boost the Philippine economy and create thousands of jobs for Filipinos. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)