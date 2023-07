Photo Release

July 21, 2023 Gatchalian attends TWG meeting: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the technical working group meeting on bills seeking to impose a 12 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on digital transactions Friday, July 21, 2023. The proposed measures, according to Gatchalian, are needed to plug the tax gaps by mandating digital service providers outside of the Philippines to also pay VAT on the services that they provide. (O/S Gatchalian / Senate PRIB)