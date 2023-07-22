Photo Release



Villar: 'Border facility' needed to combat diseases from imported agri products: Diseases detrimental to the country's agricultural sector can be avoided with the establishment of a border facility to inspect and examine imported meat, fisheries and other agricultural products entering the Philippines.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, together Department of Agriculture Usec. Domingo Panganiban, Congressman Department of Agrarian Reform, led the groundbreaking ceremony of Commodity Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) in Angat, Bulacan.