Photo Release

July 23, 2023 16th Water Lily Festival: Senators Cynthia and Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and LGU officials poses with the winners in the search for Ms. Las Pinas Water Lily 2023 during the 16th Las Piñas Water Lily Festival celebration. Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairman of the Senate Environment committee said that this festival is a tribute to environment where they are able to showcase the city's deep love for the environment. In the photo with the senator are : Francine Anne T. De Castro of Talon Tres, Ms Waterlily 2023; Christine Maico Bautista of Brgy. Talon 5 ; 1st Runner-up Loiuse Zapanta of Brgy.Pamplona Tres,2nd Runner-up ;Princess Romaa De Guzman of Brgy.Almanza Dos, Ms Photogenic and Ayessa Emille Estrellado of Brgy.Pulang-Lupa Uno,Ms Congeniality.

Nagpakuha ng larawan sina Senators Cynthia at Mark Villar,Deputy Speaker Camille Villar at ibang local offcials kasama ang mga nanalo sa paghahanap kay Ms. Las Piñas Water Lily 2023 sa pagdiriwang ng ika-16th Las Piñas Water Lily Festival. Sinabi ni Sen Cynthia Villar, chairman ng Senate Environment committee na ang pagdiriwang na ito ay isang pagpupugay sa kapaligiran kung saan naipapakita nila ang malalim na pagmamahal ng lungsod sa kapaligiran. Sa larawan kasama ang senador ay sina : Francine Anne T. De Castro ng Talon Tres, Ms Waterlily 2023; Christine Maico Bautista ng Brgy. Talon 5; 1st Runner-up Loiuse Zapanta ng Brgy.Pamplona Tres,2nd Runner-up ;Princess Romana De Guzman ng Brgy.Almanza Dos,Ms Photogenic at Ayessa Emille Estrellado ng Brgy.Pulang-Lupa Uno,Ms Congeniality.