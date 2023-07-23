Photo Release

July 23, 2023 16th Water Lily Festival: Villars posed with the winners of "Sayaw Kabataan para sa Kalikasan," during the 16th Waterliliy Festival held at Villar SIPAG complex in Las Piñas City. In photo includes this year's winners: Remake Family of Brgy. BF International-CAA, Grand Champion; Talon Youth for Progress Organization Dance Company of Brgy.Talon Uno, First Runner-up; Fusion Flames of Brgy.Talon Singko, second runner-up and People’s Choice.

Nagpakuha ng larawan ang mga Villar sa mga nanalo ng Sayaw kabataan para sa Kalikasan Contest sa ginanap na pagdiriwang ng 16th Waterlily Festival sa Villar sa Villar SIPAG Complex sa Las Piñas City. Kasama sa larawan anmga nawagi na barangay representatives:Remake Family ng Brgy. BF International-CAA bilang Grand Champion; Talon Youth for Progress Organization Dance Company ng Brgy.Talon Uno, First Runner-up at Fusion Flames ng Brgy.Talon Singko, second runner-up at Peoples'Choice.