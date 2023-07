Photo Release

July 24, 2023 Sen. Robinhood Padilla's attire for the opening of the Senate session: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wears a simple barong by Onesimus made of silk cocoon fabric for the opening of the Senate's second regular session on Monday. The barong was purchased for less than P7,000.

Filipino:



Simpleng barong na gawa ng Onesimus sa silk cocoon fabric ang bihis ni Sen. Robinhood Padilla para sa pagbukas ng second regular session ng Senado nitong Lunes. Nabili ang barong sa halagang mas mababa sa P7,000.