Photo Release

July 24, 2023 The Mace: Photo shows Lt. Gen. Roberto T. Ancan AFP (Ret), Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, holding the mace while Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri awaits the formal opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress Monday, July 24, 2023. The mace is the symbol of authority of the Senate. Its symbolism strongly holds for the authority of the President of the Senate. It is also the authority of the Sergeant-at-Arms when enforcing order in the Senate. The mace is an essential part of the regalia of the Senate. Without it, the Senate is not considered to be properly constituted. When the Senate is in session, the mace is displayed at the Senate President’s rostrum. Otherwise, it is kept under the custody of the Sergeant-at-Arms. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)