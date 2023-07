Photo Release

July 24, 2023 Senate opens 2nd Regular Session: Senators pose for the traditional group photo at the Senate plenary hall as the chamber opens the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress on Monday, July 24, 2023. The senators will join members of the House of Representatives in a joint session to hear President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)