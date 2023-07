Photo Release

July 24, 2023 Senate spouses attend opening of 2nd Regular Session: The Senate spouses, led by Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) President Audrey T. Zubiri (Third from left, seated), are all smiles as they pose for a group photo during the opening of the Second Regular of the 19th Congress, Monday, July 24, 2023. The SSFI has been in the forefront of extending charity and goodwill to the Filipino people. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)