Photo Release

July 24, 2023 Session opens: Senators exchange pleasantries at the Senate plenary hall prior to the opening of the second regular session of the 19th Congress on Monday, July 24, 2023. A total of 23 senators attended the morning session. They will reconvene at the Batasan Pambansa for a joint session with members of the House of Representatives to hear the State of the Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (Senate PRIB photos)