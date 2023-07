Photo Release

July 24, 2023 Solidarity: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (3rd from left) and other members of the Upper Chamber show their solidarity and unity during the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress Monday, July 24, 2023. Shown in photo are (from left): Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Win Gatchalian, Zubiri, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)