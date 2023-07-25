Photo Release

July 25, 2023 One man’s trash is another man’s energy source: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, sponsors a bill which promotes the use of waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities for the proper management and disposal of household wastes Tuesday, July 25, 2023. In his sponsorship speech, Tulfo recognized the immense potential of waste as a renewable energy source and positioned waste-to-energy as a fundamental pillar of the country’s energy strategy. In the proposed measure, WTE would be part of the Philippine Energy Plan, marking a significant shift toward a more sustainable and diversified energy portfolio. In the Philippines, there are currently 13 WTE plants, only six of which are operational. “There is a way to address both our energy and garbage problems. Let us weigh the advantage of opening our doors to this technology that creates energy out of our wastes,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)