Photo Release

July 25, 2023 Urgency needed in solid waste management: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. pledges his support in establishing national energy policies and regulatory frameworks in utilizing waste-to-energy technologies in the country. In his manifestation in the plenary session, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Revilla said the country's persistent issues with solid waste have negatively impacted the lives of many Filipinos for generations. "We have to act swiftly before the consequences become too unbearable. Let us leave [the next generation] with a world protected from the threats of environmental damage and degradation through our collective efforts and shared advocacies," Revilla added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)