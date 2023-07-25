Photo Release

July 25, 2023 Senate Sentinels marks historic win: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri takes pride in sponsoring a resolution congratulating and commending the Senate Sentinels basketball team for winning its first UNTV Cup Executive Face Off championship trophy last July 23, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. During plenary session, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Zubiri sponsored Senate Resolution No. 75 to mark and recognize the historic win of the team. “It is with great pride that I stand here today to sponsor this resolution, congratulating and commending our very own Senate Sentinels, for emerging as the champions of this year’s UNTV Cup Executive Face-off—in a historic victory, marking our first time to win the cup,” Zubiri said. “I also want to thank the Senate community, who supported the team during the championship game and throughout the lead-up to it. It was so beautiful to see the Senate community coming together to cheer our team on—proving that we are not just coworkers here, but a tight-knit and supportive Senate family as well,” he added. The cash prize of P1 million won by the team will benefit the Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc., the Kythe Foundation Inc., and the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)