Photo Release

July 25, 2023 A precious gift to our people: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino seeks the support of his colleagues for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2267 or the Waste-to-Energy Act which could address the country's garbage disposal and energy shortage problems. Tolentino, in his co-sponsorship speech, believed that the proposed measure, if enacted into law, could reduce both methane and carbon dioxide emissions coming from landfills and generate clean energy at the same time. “We owe it to the future generation to pass this important legislation because it is our responsibility to protect the environment and preserve it for them,” Tolentino said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)