Photo Release

July 25, 2023 Health concerns: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her concerns over the impact of waste-to-energy technology on the health of the citizens during the plenary session Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and urges the Committee on Energy to explore possible alternatives to solid waste management and other issues on energy. Hontiveros said she will interpellate and possibly introduce amendments to Senate Bill No. 2267 or the Act Establishing a National Energy Policy and Regulatory Framework for Facilities Utilizing Waste-To-Energy Technologies at the proper time. The bill seeks to address the country's garbage disposal and energy shortage problems. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)