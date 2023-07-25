Photo Release

July 25, 2023 Fine-tuning taxpayer’s bill of rights bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the plenary session on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1806, also known as the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and Obligations Act. The bill aims to assist taxpayers in understanding their fundamental rights and responsibilities without requiring them to consult the Tax Code and numerous tax laws. Pimentel commended Sen. Win Gatchalian, the sponsor of SBN 1806, for filing the measure which grants taxpayers very clear rights and the tax revenue authorities very clear obligations. SBN 1806, which is among the 20 priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, was approved on second reading. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)