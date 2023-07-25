Photo Release

July 25, 2023 WTE to address multiple challenges: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s plenary session July 25, 2023, notes that through in-depth research and travels, he had seen first-hand how waste to energy (WTE) facilities have played a crucial role in several countries. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2267, otherwise known as the Waste-to-Energy Act, Gatchalian noted that as of 2020, over 50 countries have embraced WTE technology, producing close to 400 metric tons of waste per year, generating over 15.5 million megawatt hours of electricity. The senator said that is enough electricity to power almost one million homes worldwide, based on average global per capita electricity consumption figures. Citing data from the Department of Energy, Gatchalian said the country has currently six operational plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.41 megawatts, while another 17 are ongoing projects with corresponding aggregate capacity of 49.78 megawatts. ”These figures clearly show that we have yet to fully capitalize on the enormous potential that waste-to-energy offers for our country,” Gatchalian said. “By passing the Waste to Energy Act, we can address multiple challenges simultaneously. We can significantly curb environmental concerns associated with waste disposal, while also generating clean and renewable energy to meet our growing power demands. Foremost, the bill recognizes the importance of safeguarding against potential environmental and health concerns,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)