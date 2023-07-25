Photo Release

July 25, 2023 Legarda to actively engage in waste-to-energy debate: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda welcomes the deliberations on the proposed waste-to-energy measure that seeks to implement policies that will convert solid waste to usable energy such as heat, electricity or fuel. During the plenary session Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Legarda said she will be actively participating during the period of interpellations on the bill as its enactment will amend landmark environmental laws such as the Republic Act (RA) No. 8749 or the Philippine Clean Air Act and RA No. 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. "I am for development in a sustainable way. I am, of course, for a clean, healthy, resilient and sustainable environment but we must also ensure that the air we breathe will not be filled with particles that are unseen that will enter the body," Legarda said. (Senate PRIB photos)