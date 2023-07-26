Photo Release

July 26, 2023 A win for cause-oriented groups: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva thanks colleagues for recognizing the Senate Sentinels basketball team for winning the UNTV Cup Executive Face Off Finals last July 23, saying their victory is a win for cause-oriented groups. During Tuesday’s plenary session, July 25, 2023, Villanueva said the P1 million cash prize they got from the basketball tournament will be donated to cause-oriented organizations such as the Tahanang Walang Hagdan, Rehabilitation, Skills and Training Center, Kythe Foundation, and the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)