Photo Release



Inauguration of new municipal hall: Senator Cynthia A. Villar together with Cong.David Suarez, Vice Gov. Third Alcala, Mayor Orlan Calayag and Vice Mayor Renato Alilio Jr., led the ribbon cutting ceremony during the inauguration and blessing of the newly constructed municipal building of Dolores, Quezon on July 22,2023. Villar express gratitude to the people of the municipality for their contribution to agriculture.

INAUGURATION OF NEW MUNICIPAL HALL. Pinangunahan nina Senator Cynthia A. Villar kasama sina Cong.David Suarez, Vice Gov. Third Alcala, Mayor Orlan Calayag at Vice Mayor Renato Alilio Jr., ang ribbon cutting ceremony sa inagurasyon at pagbabasbas ng bagong itinayong municipal building ng Dolores, Quezon noong Hulyo 22,2023. Nagpapasalamat si Villar sa mga mamamayan ng munisipyo sa kanilang kontribusyon sa agrikultura.