Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Where do we want to take early childhood care?: Sen. Win Gatchalian poses this question as he presides over the Committee on Basic Education hearing on twin measures seeking to strengthen the early childhood education in the country. During the hearing Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Gatchalian sought an update from Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council on its policies and implementation to identify the gaps and issues preventing the success of the program. “There are still a lot of gaps in the policies, most importantly, in terms of funding. So, those are the things we want to discuss in the hearing: what are those gaps, how do we improve funding, and most importantly, the vision for ECCD,” the chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)