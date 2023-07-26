Photo Release

July 26, 2023 An investment to a promising future: Sen. Risa Hontiveros backs the passage of proposed bills seeking to strengthen the early childhood care and development (ECCD) system in the country. During the Committee on Basic Education hearing on Senate Bill Nos. 1754 and 2029, Hontiveros recognized the role of the ECCD as a crucial investment to Filipino children’s lifelong learning and promising future. The Deputy Minority Leader pointed out that during the previous budget hearing, she scrutinized the budget utilization of the ECCD council to ensure the success of the early childhood education program. “I hope we can come up with a consolidated version of the bill and, at a proper time, I wish to be considered as one of the bills’ co-authors,” Hontiveros said Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)